Clifford Shelt (1930-2019)

Clifford Charles Shelt, age 88, of Delta peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday afternoon, January 18, 2019. Cliff was born in Delta on April 8, 1930 to the late Charlie Shelt and Arebelle (Wentz) Shelt.

He graduated from Delta High School in 1948 and on June 12, 1948 he was united in marriage to Grace “Irene” Mattin and together shared 68 years together until her passing on August 9, 2016. For over eighteen years Cliff was a farmer and milked cows; later he was a fertilizer distributor for ten years and before retiring served twenty years as the custodial supervisor for the Delta Public School System. Cliff was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church and a past school board member.

He is survived by his children, Judy (Mike) Cottle, of Ripley, OH, Sandra (Ray) Oyer, of Wauseon, Anne (Dean) Martin, of Millbury, OH, Linda (Larry) Fisher, of Wauseon and Barbara (Michael) Shumaker, of Delta; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and brothers, Larry Shelt and Gary (Sue) Shelt. Along with his wife, Grace “Irene”; Cliff was preceded in death by his son, Michael Lee Shelt; infant son; brothers, Paul and Roger Shelt and infant sister, Caroline Shelt.

A memorial service celebrating Cliff’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 24, 2019 at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Dr, Delta, Ohio 43515; where friends will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Delta United Methodist Church or Ohio Living Home Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 in his name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

