Closing Flurry Helps Indiana Put Away Texas-Arlington 78-64

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Michael Marot, AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Juwan Morgan scored 23 points and 10 rebounds while Romeo Langford added 16 points and eight rebounds Tuesday night to help the Indiana Hoosiers pull away late for a 78-64 victory over Texas-Arlington.

The Hoosiers (4-1) rebounded from their first loss by winning their fourth straight home game.

Edric Dennis had 19 points and Brian Warren returned to his home state and scored 14 for the Mavericks (3-2). Texas-Arlington is 1-10 all-time against Big Ten teams.

The ugly game turned out to be closer than expected — largely because of a combination of Indiana miscues and the Mavericks’ second-half shooting.

Indiana matched its season high with 18 turnovers, went 16 of 23 from the free-throw line and watched Texas-Arlington make seven 3-pointers in the second half after going 1 for 12 from beyond the arc in the first half.

The Mavericks’ comeback created some serious tension inside Assembly Hall where the crowd watched a 20-point second-half lead steadily trimmed to 61-60 with 6:33 to go.

But the Hoosiers closed out the game on a 17-4 run to seal it.

Indiana looked like it would run away after jumping to an 11-3 lead, extending it to 39-22 at halftime and eventually to 48-28 early in the second half.

Then everything changed.

Dennis made back-to-back 3s and Warren knocked down another 3 before Jabari Narcis scored on a putback off an errant 3 to get the Mavericks within 49-39. Dennis’ third 3 of the game made it 59-52 and Warren’s next 3 got Texas-Arlington within 61-57. When Warren made 1 of 2 free throws and Dennis followed that with a driving layup, Indiana’s lead was down to one.

That’s when the Hoosiers delivered their closing flurry.

BIG PICTURE

Texas-Arlington: The Mavericks showed promise in their first four games and played a gritty second half to give Indiana a serious scare, but foul trouble and a lack of depth prevented them from pulling off a stunning pre-Thanksgiving upset.

Indiana: This was all about survival. The Hoosiers made enough mistakes to cost them the game, but they managed to hang on thanks in part to the home crowd imploring them to play through it.

INJURY UPDATE

The Hoosiers began the night with only eight healthy scholarship players available. They lost two more during the game.

Sophomore guard Aljami Durham took a nasty spill when he was fouled early in the first half. He stayed in the game for a while but didn’t play in the second half.

Freshman guard Romeo Langford missed the final 4:25 after being forced out with a bloody nose.

Zach McRoberts (back), Devonte Green (bruised thigh), Jerome Hunter (lower leg), De’Ron Davis (sore Achilles) and Race Thompson (concussion-like symptoms) all missed the game.

UP NEXT

Texas-Arlington: Hits the road to face Arkansas on Friday

Indiana: Returns to action Friday when California-Davis visits Assembly Hall.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.