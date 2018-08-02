Closure For Montpelier & Holiday City Businesses Robbed At Gunpoint

Many may recall in late 2015 and early 2016, when Rings Pharmacy, Holiday City Stop and Go and the Valero in Montpelier were robbed by an armed male, leaving community members unsettled. The masked, gloved male robber left law enforcement with an extraordinary challenge… to determine his identity.

At the time, Montpelier Police Department posted images to their Facebook page in hopes of receiving tips that could lead them to a suspect. While several tips came in to Montpelier and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office shortly after the robberies, the tips did not lead anywhere. Over the course of several months, other counties in Michigan and Indiana had similar crimes occur and that information was relayed to our local law enforcement.

As a result, of the unique similarities in these crimes, law enforcement from the various locations began a special collaboration unit in “the hunt” for the robber. The collaboration included Montpelier Police Department, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Sturgis Police Department, Saint Joseph Sheriff’s Department, Coldwater Police Department, Bronson Police Department, Quincy Police Department, Michigan State Police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and others. Lieutenant Patrick Beeman, Coldwater Police Department, became the central hub for these investigations, collecting and exchanging the information between agencies. This dynamic effort allowed Chief Dan McGee, Montpelier Police Department to retrieve and assemble the missing pieces, and as a result, the Williams County Prosecutor’s Office indicted John T. Morgan for various offenses including the three aggravated robberies.

The State of Ohio v. John T. Morgan trial began on July 24, 2018 during which time, the victims of the offenses painstakingly relayed for a jury each of the robberies and expressed how terrifying the event was when it occurred. The clerks told how the robber ordered them around at gunpoint to give cash, not to call the police, had the weapon pointed at their head or were told there were “guns on the place.”

On July 25, 2018, after two days of trial, John T. Morgan entered pleas of no contest to three counts of Aggravated Robbery, each felonies of the first degree. The Court sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Upon conclusion, the Assistant Prosecutor stated, “We should all be thankful for the exceptional law enforcement agencies in our tri-state area. Without their team efforts, it is possible there would have been no end to these horrific events. We are also forever indebted to the victims in our offenses in Ohio and the victims elsewhere who were all brave enough to appear and provide necessary testimony about an event that forever changed their life. “

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.