Coleman Induces Double Play, Leads Fort Wayne To 6-5 Win Over South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Dylan Coleman got Austin Filiere to hit into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 6-5 win over the South Bend Cubs on Friday. The TinCaps swept the short two-game series with the win.

Down 4-1 in the seventh, South Bend tied it up when Delvin Zinn hit a two-run triple and then scored on a ground out by Miguel Amaya.

Fort Wayne answered in the bottom of the frame when Kelvin Melean hit a two-run home run.

The Cubs saw their comeback attempt come up short after Clayton Daniel scored on a forceout in the ninth inning to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 6-5.

Evan Miller (4-4) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit to pick up the win. Jake Steffens (1-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.

For the Cubs, Daniel doubled twice, scoring three runs. Chris Singleton singled twice, also stealing a base.

