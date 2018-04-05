Connie Stiriz (1941 – 2018)

Connie L. Conklin-Milliman-Stiriz, age 77 of Wauseon, passed away at her residence on April 4, 2018. She retired from Koncor Industries in 2003 after 30 years of employment.

Connie was born in Henry County on January 4, 1941, to the late Horton and the late Mary Elsie (Wallace) Conklin. On October 4, 1974, she married Richard Stiriz, and he preceded her in death in 2000. She was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church and a member of the V.F.W. Auxillary. Connie was also active with the Boy Scouts for 6 years.

Surviving are children; Robert Milliman of Heath,Ohio, Matthew (Anni) Milliman of Stryker, Kitty Ann (Randy) Kinder of Napoleon, Patsy (Vern) Vogel of Archbold, Douglas (Sheila) Stiriz of Wauseon, and James (Chris) Stiriz of Delta. She is also survived by step-children; Anthony (Sherrie) Stiriz of Toledo, LuAnn Stiriz of Birmingham, Alabama, Bonnie Stiriz of Live Oak, Texas, 15 grandchildren, 8 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren. Her sister, Bernita (Harold) Grime of Napoleon and brother, John (Cathy) Conkiln of Stryker, along with many nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by 3 brothers; William Conklin, Horton Conklin and Elmer Conklin, along with her favorite canine and best friend forever, Hammer.

Funeral Services will be held at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon on Monday, April 9, 2018 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery. Visitation for Connie will also be held at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon on Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The family suggests memorial contributions in Connie’s memory be directed to Emmaus Lutheran Church or the Fulton County Humane Society. Those wishing to place an online condolence may do so at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

