Corey M. Howard (1975 – 2017)

Corey Matthew Howard, age 41, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Plymouth, Michigan, on January 13, 2017. He worked as an automotive engineer for Ilmor Engineering in Plymouth. He had also worked for Roush Racing.

Corey was born in Wauseon on October 6, 1975, the son of Scott and Sandy (Ruffer) Howard, and they survive. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. He was a graduate of Wauseon High School and UTI in Phoenix, Arizona. He loved automobiles and especially ’55 Chevy’s. He also enjoyed fishing, and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, and Lions.

Surviving, besides his parents, are two brothers; Andrew (Katie) Howard of Blacklick, Ohio, Brent (Dawn) Howard of Wauseon; and nieces and nephews; Logan Howard, Gabrielle Howard, Caleb Duncan, Hannah and Madison Garza, and Haidyn Howard. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents; Donnell and Freda Ruffer, paternal grandparents; Rosemary and Robert Mohr; and paternal grandfather, Eldon Howard.

Visitation for Corey will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2017, from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A Celebration Corey’s Life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon, with the Rev. Julie Parsell, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given Trinity Lutheran Church or the charity of the donors’ choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.