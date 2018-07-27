Cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones Getting Tryout With Browns

By Tom Withers, AP sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Free agent cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones will get a tryout with the Cleveland Browns on Friday.

The 34-year-old Jones has been out of the NFL since March when the Cincinnati Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million contract option.

The Browns have a comfort level with Jones because he previously worked with Cleveland coach Hue Jackson in Cincinnati.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2015, Jones spent eight seasons with the Bengals, starting 68 games at cornerback and returning punts and kickoffs. He has started 39 games over the past three years, but his 2017 season was cut short after nine games because of a groin injury.

Jones has 16 career interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

He also has a history of off-field problems, but the Browns want to create more competition in their secondary and will see if Jones can help them.

Jones began his pro career with Tennessee in 2005.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.