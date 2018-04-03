Coroner: 2 Dead After 2 Planes Collide At NE Indiana Airport

Posted By: Forrest Church April 2, 2018

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says two people died after two planes collided at a northeastern Indiana airport.

Grant County Coroner Chris Butche tells WTHR-TV that one of the planes lifted off from a runway at Marion Municipal Airport on Monday and clipped a larger plane that was landing. He says the smaller plane crashed and caught fire, killing the pilot and a passenger. Their names were not immediately released.

Butche says no one on the larger plane was injured. WRTV reports that plane was carrying five people.

Additional details were not immediately available.

