Coroner: Ohio Crash That Killed 3 Was A Suicide-Double Homicide

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities say a man intentionally drove off a two-lane road at 80 mph and crashed into a tree, killing himself, his son and his grandfather last November.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday said an analysis of the computer that controls the car’s air bags showed 33-year-old Nicholas Moler never pressed the brake pedal before the crash roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati in Brown County.

Ten-year-old Cameron Moler and 83-year-old Robert Moler were passengers in the backseat.

The Brown County coroner ruled the deaths a suicide-double homicide.

The patrol says investigators learned from family and friends that Moler had deviated from his normal routine in the hours leading up to the crash.

Tests found traces of marijuana in Nicholas Moler’s system, but no alcohol.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.