Coroner: Ohio Woman’s Death In Vacant House Likely Cold-Related

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — A coroner in Ohio says the death of a woman whose body was found in a vacant house was likely related to the dangerous cold gripping the state.

Lorain County Coroner Stephen Evans said the 60-year-old woman’s body was found Wednesday in Lorain. He told The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram it appears she died of hypothermia.

Authorities say she may have been staying in the house for months and apparently died in the last day or two.

The deep freeze affecting the Midwest led some universities across Ohio to cancel classes again Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the temperature Thursday fell to negative 10 degrees (negative 23 Celsius) in Toledo, setting a record low for the date there. The previous record was minus 5 (minus 15 Celsius), set in 1971.

