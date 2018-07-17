Cortes, Payton Lift Scranton/WB Over Toledo 5-0

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Mark Payton doubled and singled, and Nestor Cortes struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Toledo Mud Hens 5-0 on Monday.

Cortes (4-3) allowed one hit while walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Scranton/WB extended its lead when L.J. Mazzilli hit an RBI double, bringing home Payton.

The RailRiders later added two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth. In the seventh, Billy McKinney and Tyler Austin both drove in a run, while Gary Sanchez hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Kyle Funkhouser (0-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked five.

The Mud Hens were blanked for the third time this season, while the RailRiders’ staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

