Craig Brillhart (1955 – 2017)

Craig L. Brillhart, age 61, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 6:55 P.M. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an illness of one week.

Mr. Brillhart was a 1974 graduate of Hilltop High School and currently was employed as service manager by Wieland Auto Repair in Bryan. Previously he had been employed by Stan Pepple Motors in Bryan as parts and service manager for many years and later by Data Eclipse in Bryan. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan and was an avid car guy especially when it came to the Cadillac cars. He was a member of the Cadillac-LaSalle Club and enjoyed attending cars show and had won several prizes for one of his Cadillacs.

Craig L. Brillhart was born on September 1, 1955, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Meryl B. and Phyllis Jean (Bickham) Brillhart.

He is survived by his mother, Jean, of Edon; two sisters, Janette (Randy) Coles, of Edon, and Lori (Brad) Schudel, of Sturgis, Michigan; his nephews and nieces, Seth (Angie) Coles, Leslie (Jake) Wilson, and Tyler Schudel; and a great-nephew and niece, Ian Coles and Piper Wilson. He was preceded in death by his father Meryl in 2015.

Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, from 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 21, 2017. Services will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Reverend Fred Duschl officiating. Interment will be in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the family to help with expenses.

