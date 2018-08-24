Craig Lynn (1946 – 2018)

Craig E. Lynn, age 71, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away 4:46 A.M. on Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Lynn was a veteran of the United States Army and had worked as a paint salesman for many years in the Fort Wayne and Fort Myers, Florida area. He was a member of the NRA and Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity, Ohio and enjoyed fishing and target shooting.

Craig E. Lynn was born on September 9, 1946, in South Bend, Indiana, the son of Ralph and Olive (Burchum) Lynn. He married Suzanne K. “Sue” Muehlfeld-Blair on December 27, 2000, in Fort Wayne and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife is one daughter, Amelia “Amee” Lynn, of Fort Wayne; a grandson, Kevin Craig Gillespie; and a brother, Robert Lynn. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating Craig’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 27, 2018, at Solid Rock Community Church 102 Egly Drive, West Unity, Ohio, with Pastor Randy Evers officiating.

Memorials are requested to the family.

