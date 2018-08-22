Current Edition (August 22nd, 2018)

While a small percentage of our local news is placed online for free viewing, the vast majority of coverage appears within our traditional weekly paid print and online newspaper (both are the same). Paid readership support has allowed newspaper staff to provide local news coverage since the late 1800’s.
If you are not already a subscriber, pick up your copy of the Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 edition at counter sale locations throughout Williams and Fulton Counties in Northwest Ohio or download a copy now to your computer and/or mobile device.
This edition will be available until late morning on Wednesday, August 29th, 2018 (papers replaced at that time).
- Download this week’s PDF online edition (Click)
- Purchase a paper at a local store location (Click)
- Start home delivery / subscribe (Click)
OBITUARIES
- LeAnn Siebenaler (1939 – 2018) – (Graduate of Bryan High School)
- James Ramey (1953 – 2018) – (Member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233)
- Donald Gilcher Sr. (1931 – 2018) – (Attended Zion Lutheran Church in West Jefferson)
- William Snider (1928 – 2018) – (Served in U.S. Navy)
- John Strup (1933 – 2018) – (Longtime Employee At Aro corporation in Bryan)
- Isabel Imm (1928 – 2018) – (Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier)
- Louise Clark (1933 – 2018) – (Born in Wauseon)
- Wanda Esterline (1930 – 2018) – (Graduated from Pioneer High School)
- Fred Shininger (1937 – 2018) – (Member of Fulton County AG Hall of Fame)
- Paul Hall (1933 – 2018) – (Member of Bryan VFW Post 2489)
- Jack New (1980 – 2018) – (Resident of Fayette)
- Marcille Carter (1918 – 2018) – (Member of Kunkle Brethren Church)
- Steven Blue (1961 – 2018) – (Edon High School Graduate)
- Don Patten (1935 – 2018) – (Graduate of Stryker High School)
- Donny Blackmer (1976 – 2018) – (Fayette Resident)
- Earl Bechtol (1935 – 2018) – (Member of First Brethren Church)
- Eugene Mangas (1942 – 2018) – (St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan)
Download this week’s PDF online edition (Click)
Purchase a paper at a local store location (Click)
Start home delivery / subscribe (Click)
NEWS
- Wauseon’s Olivia Clark Chosen To Be Part Of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Montpelier Native Carrie Wolf Ritchie Puts Her Love Of Animals To Use In Columbus
- Casper’s Knights Of Columbus Make Donation To Fulton County Board Of DD
- Montpelier Board Of Education Approves SRO Memorandum Of Understanding
- POLICE, EMT, FIRE, TRAFFIC & COURT NEWS
- Charges Dismissed In 2003 Slaying; Michigan Man Released From Prison
- Defiance County Crash Injures Two Drivers
- 2 Chicago Boys Die After Being Pulled From Lake Michigan
- Indiana Animal Shelter Accused Of Freezing Kittens To Death
- Man Steals Cruiser In Ohio, Leads Police On Dangerous Chase
- This Labor Day & Every Day: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
- Ohio High Court Upholds Trafficked Girl’s Murder Conviction
- Michigan Man Pleads Guilty In Buggy Crash That Killed 3 Children
- Williams County Safe Communities Releases Williams County Traffic Fatalities Update For Second Quarter
- Indiana Police Say Bomb Threat Halted Rascal Flatts Concert
- State Of Ohio Awards $1.1M To Help Protect Firefighters’ Health
- Michigan Man Tries To Evade Police Pot Raid In A Canoe
- Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Issue Nine Citations In Latest Traffic Blitz
- Local Youth Recognized At Summer Leadership Ceremony
- Alvordton’s Short Represents Ohio Township Association
- US Factory Output Rose Solid 0.3 Percent In July
- US Productivity Grew At Strong 2.9 Percent Rate In Q2
- Pettisville School Board OKs Van Purchase
- Swanton Celebrates 2018 Corn Festival
- Small Businesses Find Tight Job Market Makes It Hard To Hire
- More Than 700,000 Foreigners Overstayed Visas Last Year
- Open Jobs Outnumber US Unemployed For 3rd Straight Month
- Third Annual Andrew McNeil Memorial Golf Outing In Swanton
- Montpelier’s Grant-Seeking Firm Very Active
- US Officials: Iraqi Refugee In California Was Part Of Terror Group
- Wauseon School Board Finalizes Staff
- Local Officials Attend Ohio Township Association County Township Officer’s Meeting
- Buckeye Border FCA Leadership Camp Leaves Widewater On A Strong Note
- Free Mental Health Education Class For Family Members Starts Sept. 10th In Archbold
- Youth Of Montpelier Learn About Safety
- US Retail Sales Rose At Robust 0.5 Pct. Annual Rate In July
- Weekly Community Calendar
- US Officials: Ex-IS Fighter Accepted In US As Refugee
- Edgerton Grad Becomes Officer For US Army
- PDY School District Partners With T.A.C.K.L.E. Program To Serve Students’ Needs
- FCCC Board Of Education Approves Substitute Lists For Upcoming School Year
- Fulton County Fair Line Up Of Event
- Michindoh Protest Movement Makes Its Voice Heard At Pioneer Council Meeting
- Republicans Blast Pearl Jam Poster Of Burning White House
- Stryker Rotary Learns About Investigating Fraud
- William Belinger’s Service To Swanton Recognized By Village Council
- Michigan Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.3 Percent In July
- Fayette Welcomes Three New Teachers For 2018-19
- August Is Child Support Awareness Month
- Remains Of Fort Wayne Sailor At Pearl Harbor Identified
- Ohio’s Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly From June To July
- President Of BGSU Speaks At Archbold Rotary Meeting
- Ohio Clears 2 More Medical Marijuana Processors, 2 More Labs
- Steve Buehrer Battling Cancer With The Support Of Co-Workers
- Failing Southern Michigan Dam Could Cause Flooding
- Lyons Council Talks About Geese, Traffic Problems
- NSCC Names Summer 2018 Dean’s List
- Alliance Chorus To Perform At Sauder Village Barbershop Sing On August 25
- Memorial Wall Completed At Hilltop
- Bryan Senior Center Announces Regular Euchre Party Results
- August Birthdays & Anniversaries At Stryker Senior Center
- Chess Club Hosted By Bryan Main Library
- Teen Thursdays At The Bryan Main Library
- Local History Center To Put On “I’ll Take Gatsby”
- Magic Show With Jim Barron At Stryker Branch Library
- Holiday Closing For Williams County Public Library
- Saturday Story Time At Pioneer Branch Library
- “Saturdays Just For You” At Pioneer Branch Library
- Weekly Fall Programming To Start At Stryker Branch Library
- “Family Movie Nights” At Pioneer Branch Library
- “Little Women” Tea At The Bryan Main Library
- Meet Children’s Author Joseph Rader At West Unity Branch Library
- Stryker Heritage Day Set For Saturday
- Pastor Praises President Trump As ‘Pro-Black’ At Prison Reform Event
- Area Educators Receive PAX Training
- Evergreen FFA Stays Busy Over The Summer Months
- US Trade Deficit Widens By $46.3 Billion In June
- Archbold Schools Prepared For The New Year
- This Week’s Years’ Ago Reflection
- This Week’s Shop At Home Feature
- Pastor’s Ponderings – BY: PASTOR STEVE WILMOT – “WISHING FOR A TIME MACHINE
- FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES – BY: REX STUMP – DEAD OR ALIVE!
- Carman Set To Visit Montpelier’s River Of Life Worship Center
- This Week’s Williams County ~ Fulton County area Classifieds, Auctions & Legal Ads
Download this week’s PDF online edition (Click)
Purchase a paper at a local store location (Click)
Start home delivery / subscribe (Click)
SPORTS
- Coaches Pick Liberty Center As Preseason Favorite In NWOAL
- Hilltop Looks To Contend For TAAC Championship
- Edgerton Bulldogs Enter Season With High Expectations
- Stryker Football Ready For Friday Night Lights
- Edon Returns Plenty Of Experience For The 2018 Season
- Montpelier Will Depend On New Players To Step Up Offense
- Area Girls Soccer Action
- Edgerton & Patrick Henry Battle In Preparation For Upcoming Football Season (Scrimmage)
- Hilltop Hosts Pandora-Gilboa In Last Preseason Scrimmage
- Even With Meyer Sidelined, Expectations High For Ohio State
- Harbaugh May Have His Best Team At Michigan So Far
- Area Volleyball Action
- Area Boys Soccer Action
- Cleveland Retires Hall Of Famer Jim Thome’s No. 25
- On 50th Anniversary Of Last MAC Title, Ohio A Threat Again
- This Week’s Sports Schedules
- Fayette Takes On Edgerton In Dual Golf Match At Patriot Hills
- Fired OSU Assistant Stopped For Suspected DUI In 2013
- Area Golf Action
- Area Girls Tennis Action
- Court Rules Against OHSAA’s Use of Competitive Balance
- Kole Peterson Records A Hole-In-One At Stryker’s Riverside Greens
- Matt Miller Earns Oakshade Raceway Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing Night Win
- This Week’s Athletes Of The Week
- Colts’ Longtime Radio Play-By-Play Announcer To Retire
Download this week’s PDF online edition (Click)
Purchase a paper at a local store location (Click)
Start home delivery / subscribe (Click)
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW (Second Section)
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY GOLF
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY FOOTBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY CHEERLEADERS
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN VARSITY FOOTBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN VARSITY CHEERLEADING
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN JUNIOR VARSITY CHEERLEADING
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN GIRLS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN GIRLS VARSITY GOLF
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN BOYS VARSITY GOLF
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW- EVERGREEN BOYS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER VARSITY FOOTBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER VARSITY CHEERLEADING
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER GIRLS VARSITY GOLF
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER BOYS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER GIRLS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER BOYS VARSITY GOLF
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE VARSITY SOCCER
- SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER
- SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE VARSITY GOLF
- SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE GIRLS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE BOYS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY FOOTBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON JUNIOR VARSITY CHEERLEADERS
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON FRESHMAN CHEERLEADERS
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY CHEERLEADERS
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY BOYS SOCCER
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON GIRLS TENNIS
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY GOLF
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
- SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Download this week’s PDF online edition (Click)
Purchase a paper at a local store location (Click)
Start home delivery / subscribe (Click)
© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.