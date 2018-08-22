Current Edition (August 22nd, 2018)

While a small percentage of our local news is placed online for free viewing, the vast majority of coverage appears within our traditional weekly paid print and online newspaper (both are the same). Paid readership support has allowed newspaper staff to provide local news coverage since the late 1800’s.

OBITUARIES

LeAnn Siebenaler (1939 – 2018) – (Graduate of Bryan High School)

James Ramey (1953 – 2018) – (Member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233)

Donald Gilcher Sr. (1931 – 2018) – (Attended Zion Lutheran Church in West Jefferson)

William Snider (1928 – 2018) – (Served in U.S. Navy)

John Strup (1933 – 2018) – (Longtime Employee At Aro corporation in Bryan)

Isabel Imm (1928 – 2018) – (Member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier)

Louise Clark (1933 – 2018) – (Born in Wauseon)

Wanda Esterline (1930 – 2018) – (Graduated from Pioneer High School)

Fred Shininger (1937 – 2018) – (Member of Fulton County AG Hall of Fame)

Paul Hall (1933 – 2018) – (Member of Bryan VFW Post 2489)

Jack New (1980 – 2018) – (Resident of Fayette)

Marcille Carter (1918 – 2018) – (Member of Kunkle Brethren Church)

Steven Blue (1961 – 2018) – (Edon High School Graduate)

Don Patten (1935 – 2018) – (Graduate of Stryker High School)

Donny Blackmer (1976 – 2018) – (Fayette Resident)

Earl Bechtol (1935 – 2018) – (Member of First Brethren Church)

Eugene Mangas (1942 – 2018) – (St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bryan)



NEWS

Wauseon’s Olivia Clark Chosen To Be Part Of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Montpelier Native Carrie Wolf Ritchie Puts Her Love Of Animals To Use In Columbus

Casper’s Knights Of Columbus Make Donation To Fulton County Board Of DD

Montpelier Board Of Education Approves SRO Memorandum Of Understanding

POLICE, EMT, FIRE, TRAFFIC & COURT NEWS

Charges Dismissed In 2003 Slaying; Michigan Man Released From Prison

Defiance County Crash Injures Two Drivers

2 Chicago Boys Die After Being Pulled From Lake Michigan

Indiana Animal Shelter Accused Of Freezing Kittens To Death

Man Steals Cruiser In Ohio, Leads Police On Dangerous Chase

This Labor Day & Every Day: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

Ohio High Court Upholds Trafficked Girl’s Murder Conviction

Michigan Man Pleads Guilty In Buggy Crash That Killed 3 Children

Williams County Safe Communities Releases Williams County Traffic Fatalities Update For Second Quarter

Indiana Police Say Bomb Threat Halted Rascal Flatts Concert

State Of Ohio Awards $1.1M To Help Protect Firefighters’ Health

Michigan Man Tries To Evade Police Pot Raid In A Canoe

Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Issue Nine Citations In Latest Traffic Blitz

Local Youth Recognized At Summer Leadership Ceremony

Alvordton’s Short Represents Ohio Township Association

US Factory Output Rose Solid 0.3 Percent In July

US Productivity Grew At Strong 2.9 Percent Rate In Q2

Pettisville School Board OKs Van Purchase

Swanton Celebrates 2018 Corn Festival

Small Businesses Find Tight Job Market Makes It Hard To Hire

More Than 700,000 Foreigners Overstayed Visas Last Year

Open Jobs Outnumber US Unemployed For 3rd Straight Month

Third Annual Andrew McNeil Memorial Golf Outing In Swanton

Montpelier’s Grant-Seeking Firm Very Active

US Officials: Iraqi Refugee In California Was Part Of Terror Group

Wauseon School Board Finalizes Staff

Local Officials Attend Ohio Township Association County Township Officer’s Meeting

Buckeye Border FCA Leadership Camp Leaves Widewater On A Strong Note

Free Mental Health Education Class For Family Members Starts Sept. 10th In Archbold

Youth Of Montpelier Learn About Safety

US Retail Sales Rose At Robust 0.5 Pct. Annual Rate In July

Weekly Community Calendar

US Officials: Ex-IS Fighter Accepted In US As Refugee

Edgerton Grad Becomes Officer For US Army

PDY School District Partners With T.A.C.K.L.E. Program To Serve Students’ Needs

FCCC Board Of Education Approves Substitute Lists For Upcoming School Year

Fulton County Fair Line Up Of Event

Michindoh Protest Movement Makes Its Voice Heard At Pioneer Council Meeting

Republicans Blast Pearl Jam Poster Of Burning White House

Stryker Rotary Learns About Investigating Fraud

William Belinger’s Service To Swanton Recognized By Village Council

Michigan Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.3 Percent In July

Fayette Welcomes Three New Teachers For 2018-19

August Is Child Support Awareness Month

Remains Of Fort Wayne Sailor At Pearl Harbor Identified

Ohio’s Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly From June To July

President Of BGSU Speaks At Archbold Rotary Meeting

Ohio Clears 2 More Medical Marijuana Processors, 2 More Labs

Steve Buehrer Battling Cancer With The Support Of Co-Workers

Failing Southern Michigan Dam Could Cause Flooding

Lyons Council Talks About Geese, Traffic Problems

NSCC Names Summer 2018 Dean’s List

Alliance Chorus To Perform At Sauder Village Barbershop Sing On August 25

Memorial Wall Completed At Hilltop

Bryan Senior Center Announces Regular Euchre Party Results

August Birthdays & Anniversaries At Stryker Senior Center

Chess Club Hosted By Bryan Main Library

Teen Thursdays At The Bryan Main Library

Local History Center To Put On “I’ll Take Gatsby”

Magic Show With Jim Barron At Stryker Branch Library

Holiday Closing For Williams County Public Library

Saturday Story Time At Pioneer Branch Library

“Saturdays Just For You” At Pioneer Branch Library

Weekly Fall Programming To Start At Stryker Branch Library

“Family Movie Nights” At Pioneer Branch Library

“Little Women” Tea At The Bryan Main Library

Meet Children’s Author Joseph Rader At West Unity Branch Library

Stryker Heritage Day Set For Saturday

Pastor Praises President Trump As ‘Pro-Black’ At Prison Reform Event

Area Educators Receive PAX Training

Evergreen FFA Stays Busy Over The Summer Months

US Trade Deficit Widens By $46.3 Billion In June

Archbold Schools Prepared For The New Year

This Week’s Years’ Ago Reflection

This Week’s Shop At Home Feature

Pastor’s Ponderings – BY: PASTOR STEVE WILMOT – “WISHING FOR A TIME MACHINE

FELLOWSHIP OF CHRISTIAN ATHLETES – BY: REX STUMP – DEAD OR ALIVE!

Carman Set To Visit Montpelier’s River Of Life Worship Center

This Week’s Williams County ~ Fulton County area Classifieds, Auctions & Legal Ads

SPORTS

Coaches Pick Liberty Center As Preseason Favorite In NWOAL

Hilltop Looks To Contend For TAAC Championship

Edgerton Bulldogs Enter Season With High Expectations

Stryker Football Ready For Friday Night Lights

Edon Returns Plenty Of Experience For The 2018 Season

Montpelier Will Depend On New Players To Step Up Offense

Area Girls Soccer Action

Edgerton & Patrick Henry Battle In Preparation For Upcoming Football Season (Scrimmage)

Hilltop Hosts Pandora-Gilboa In Last Preseason Scrimmage

Even With Meyer Sidelined, Expectations High For Ohio State

Harbaugh May Have His Best Team At Michigan So Far

Area Volleyball Action

Area Boys Soccer Action

Cleveland Retires Hall Of Famer Jim Thome’s No. 25

On 50th Anniversary Of Last MAC Title, Ohio A Threat Again

This Week’s Sports Schedules

Fayette Takes On Edgerton In Dual Golf Match At Patriot Hills

Fired OSU Assistant Stopped For Suspected DUI In 2013

Area Golf Action

Area Girls Tennis Action

Court Rules Against OHSAA’s Use of Competitive Balance

Kole Peterson Records A Hole-In-One At Stryker’s Riverside Greens

Matt Miller Earns Oakshade Raceway Wauseon Machine & Manufacturing Night Win

This Week’s Athletes Of The Week

Colts’ Longtime Radio Play-By-Play Announcer To Retire

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW (Second Section)

SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY GOLF

SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY FOOTBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – EDON VARSITY CHEERLEADERS

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN VARSITY FOOTBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN VARSITY CHEERLEADING

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN JUNIOR VARSITY CHEERLEADING

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN GIRLS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN GIRLS VARSITY GOLF

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN BOYS VARSITY GOLF

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN GIRLS VARSITY SOCCER

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – EVERGREEN VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW- EVERGREEN BOYS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER VARSITY FOOTBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER VARSITY CHEERLEADING

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER GIRLS VARSITY GOLF

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER BOYS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER GIRLS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER BOYS VARSITY GOLF

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – MONTPELIER JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE VARSITY SOCCER

SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE JUNIOR VARSITY SOCCER

SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE VARSITY GOLF

SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE GIRLS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – PETTISVILLE BOYS VARSITY CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY FOOTBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON JUNIOR VARSITY CHEERLEADERS

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON FRESHMAN CHEERLEADERS

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY CHEERLEADERS

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY BOYS SOCCER

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY GIRLS SOCCER

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON GIRLS TENNIS

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY GOLF

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

SPORTS PREVIEW – WAUSEON VARSITY BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

