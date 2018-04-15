Dale Brenner (1942 – 2018)

Dale V. Brenner, 75 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018 in his residence with his family at his side. Dale was born December 11, 1942 in Bryan, the son of the late Virgil and Berniece (Severence) Brenner. He was a 1961 graduate of Bryan High School. Dale married Sandra Sue Riter on December 7, 1963 in Bryan, and she survives. Dale was a manager for the Ohio Gas Company working for 39 years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of First Brethren Church, Bryan as was a former volunteer fireman. Dale had an appreciation for cars, tractors and trucks and tinkering on them. He also enjoyed woodworking, but he truly treasured the time he could spend with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife Sandra of Bryan, three children, Cindy (Austin Arnold) Little of Creedmoor, North Carolina, Kelly (Chuck) Eckart of Urbana, Ohio and Randy “Herbie” (Jill) Brenner of Edgerton; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Norris of Bryan.

Visitation for Dale V. Brenner will be held on Monday, April 16, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan where funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Brent Sloan officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be given to Grace Hospice, 1900 Indian Wood Circle, suite 202A, Maumee, Ohio 43537. You can send your condolences or share your memories with the family by visiting Dale’s obituary page at www.oberlinturnbull.com

