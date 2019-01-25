Dale Holley (1962-2019)

Dale William Holley, age 56, of Wauseon, passed away at Indian Meadows in Wauseon on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Dale had worked for the Dana Corporation in Archbold and also Cloverleaf in Napoleon.

Dale was born in Selma, Alabama, on September 4, 1962, the son of Fred and Delortha (Rettig) Holley. On May 20, 2000, he married Jill South, and she survives. Dale enjoyed spending time with his kids, gardening, old cars, family get-togethers, and the round table a Petro in Napoleon. He was also an avid church-goer at local churches and loved Bible study.

Surviving is his wife, Jill, of Archbold; son, Issac Holley of Archbold; daughter, Beth Holley of Archbold; sister, Joan (Francis) Ziehm of Wauseon; and two brothers; Ralph (Christine) Holley of Colorado Springs, CO, and Timothy (Lisa) Holley of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Dale will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 28, 2019, at Bethany Baptist Church, 14070 Bailey Road, Grand Rapids, Ohio, with Pastor Tim Coley, officiating. Interment will follow in the Heath-Colton Cemetery.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Benevolence of the Family, care of Joan Ziehm. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

