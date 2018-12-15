Dale Mattin (1942-2018)

Dale Allen Mattin, Sr., age 76, of Swanton passed away peacefully on Friday December 14, 2018.

Dale was born in Delta on December 11, 1942 to Ralph H. and Essie V. (Pultz) Mattin. He married Leone Suzanne “Sue” Zeller on April 4, 1976. A Christian man, Dale shared his love of the Lord with all he knew. He worked as a pipefitter for Local 50 and then later for Chrysler. Dale was an avid Browns and Ohio State fan. He loved fishing, golfing, singing and going to all his grandchildren’s events and functions.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 42 years, Sue; daughters, Terri (Tom) Blue; Tonia Mattin; Tami (Dan) Butler; Emma (Dan) Gelacek; Tari (Shane) Gramling; sons, Dale (Lisa) Mattin, Jr.; Theodore (Kari) Mattin; grandchildren, Kendra Harwood; Taylor (Mike) Blue-Willis; Trevor Mattin; Logan Blue; Chase Mattin; Hunter Mattin; Jacob Gramling; Kaiden Gramling; great-grandchildren, Peyton Groves and Reid Willis. Dale is also survived by his sister, Pat Mattin. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Essie Mattin; siblings, Albert Mattin; Glenn Mattin; Minni Onweller and Frances Mattin.

Friends will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the New Walk Church, 35008 FL-54, Zephyrhills, FL. 33541.

