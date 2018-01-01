Dale Sanders (1946 – 2017)

Dale W. Sanders, age 71, of West Unity, Ohio, died at 12:13 A.M. on Sunday, December 31, 2017, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier, Ohio.

Mr. Sanders was a graduate of Stryker High School and was employed by Aro/Ingersoll Rand Corporation and then New Era Corporation until the closing of the plant, retiring with forty-three years of service. He enjoyed working on lawn mowers, shopping for tools and spending time with his grandkids.

Dale W. Sanders was born on October 31, 1946, in Stryker, Ohio, the son of Orville and Flossie (DeLong) Sanders, Sr. He married Barbara J. Harrington on March 23, 1979, in Sherwood, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Donna (Bill) Tompkins, of West Unity, DeWayne Sanders and David (Holly) Sanders, both of Hillsdale, Michigan; his mother, Flossie Sanders, of Archbold, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Donald Wilson, Jr., Destiny Wilson, Natalie Tompkins, Kierstin Sanders, Jade Sanders, Ashley Tompkins and Taylor Tompkins; three sisters, Nancy Sanders, of Stryker, Ohio, Lynette (Bill) Matthews, of Bryan, Ohio, and Sue (David) Wachtman, of Defiance, Ohio; a niece, Amy Jo Jarvis; and a nephew, Gregory Sanders. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Sanders; his father, Orville Sanders, Sr.; and one brother, Orville Sanders, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor Crystal Goodnight officiating. Interment will be in Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

