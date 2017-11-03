Dallas Dick (1931 – 2017)

Dallas H. Dick, 86, of Montpelier passed away early Tuesday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on February 14, 1931 in Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio to Harvey and Layla Francile (Faler) Dick.

Dallas graduated from Montpelier High School in 1949. On September 4, 1951 he married Amie Altaffer in Montpelier and she survives.

Dallas was a life time farmer and in retirement served as a security guard at Chase Brass. He was a founder of the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers and proudly produced maple syrup for 52 continuous years. Dallas attended New Hope Church in Bryan. He was a 19-year member of the Pioneer Area Lions Club, serving as a past president and recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow from the Lions Club International Foundation, and past president of the Williams County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Amie; sons Lamar (Pam) Dick of Hamilton Lake, Indiana, Kevin Dick of Bryan, Lee (Drenda) Dick of Montpelier and Jeff Dick of Montpelier; grandchildren Chris (Erin) Dick, Kennedy, Kamryn, Kerrigan and Kasia Dick, Makenzie (Rob) Brenner, Carston Dick, Weston, Ashton, Logan, Addison and Caroline Dick, and Erica and Jennifer Smiley; step grandsons Nathan (Beth) Gilcher and Tyler (Kait) Gilcher; and eight great grandchildren.

Dallas was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Cheryl Smiley.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pioneer Lions Club, Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers or Williams County 4-H Endowment. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.