Dallas M. Manley (1940 – 2017)

Dallas M. Manley, 76, of Montpelier passed away early Monday morning at Genesis HealthCare Center in Bryan. He was born on April 29, 1940 in Superior Township to Merle L. and Helen (Dean) Manley. Dallas attended Montpelier High School. On July 29, 1960 in Montpelier, he married Kathleen “Tiny” M. Startzman and she survives.

In 2006 Dallas retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier as a plant supervisor after 41 years of service. For a number of years he was an over the road truck driver, and in his earlier years he worked in the oil fields in the Dakota’s. Dallas loved to golf and NASCAR racing. He enjoyed going to classic car shows and raced cars for a brief time in Bryan.

Dallas is survived by his wife of 56 years, Tiny of Montpelier; two sons, Dennis (Sue) Manley of Montpelier, and Christopher (Allison) Manley of Tecumseh, Michigan; three daughters Debby (John) Whitman of Montpelier, Sheila McFarland of Bryan, and Shera (Jason) Norrick of Montpelier; eleven grandchildren, Ethan Manley, Derek (Deidre) Whitman, Jontae (Patrick) Huffman, Brea Vore, Kegan, Kierra, and Tessa Manley, Jaden Coss, Britlee McFarland, Ashtin and Jace Norrick; three great grandchildren; and one sister Joan (Arthur “Bill”) Good.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother Dennis P. Manley, one sister Patricia Stoops, and beloved dog “Lady”.

Visitation for Dallas will be on Thursday, March 9th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be given to Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.