Daniel Dean (1945-2019)

Daniel Cranberry Dean, 73, died peacefully on January 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family in Bryan after being diagnosed in June of 2017 with Bulbar Onset ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) and PSP.

Dan was born May 22, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald and Marjorie (Garn) Dean. Dan shared his middle name with comic strip character “Cranberry Boggs”, created by his father in the months prior to his birth. Dan was a proud 1963 graduate of Bryan High School. Dan was proud of his service to his country, his community, and his strong work ethic.

He served in the US Navy and was a member of the Bryan Police Reserves. He was an accomplished metallurgist and heat treater for several companies including the Aro Corporation, Defiance Precision, Defiance Screw Machine, Zeller Corporation, and Defiance Metal Products. Dan was later employed at the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, Northwest State Community College, and the YMCA. He also worked for 29 years for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, where he was a member of the church. He was also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bryan and was a 50-year Master Mason with the Bryan Lodge #0215.

Dan loved collecting toy tractors, trucks, trains, planes, antiques, gumball machines, metal signs, and old Ohio Art toys designed by his father. With daughter Brittany, Dan frequented toy shows and garage sales looking for the next great find to add to his collection—always with a toothpick in his mouth. He stopped by Tony Paco’s for hotdogs as often as possible.

He also enjoyed supporting his wife’s miniature dollhouse collection and, for their 25th wedding anniversary, built her an incredible dollhouse. His daughter Kassie, son Scott and daughter-in-law Chris blessed him with five beautiful grandchildren and two great grandchildren, whose sporting events he took great pleasure in attending. Dan loved animals and feeding the birds, squirrels, and rabbits in his yard. He enjoyed going to his high school class reunions and monthly class lunches with friends. Dan lived in Ohio all of his life, and although he made trips to search for his collectibles, he always wanted to be home with his family at the end of the day.

Dan is survived by Jo Dee (Latson) Dean, his loving wife of 38 years. He is also survived by his daughters Kassie (Jack) Cain and Brittany T. Dean; his brother Doug Dean; his daughter-in-law Chris Dean; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; five grandchildren and one step-grandchild; and two great grandchildren. Dan is also survived by his mother-in-law Mary Latson of Montpelier and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; son Scott Dean; father-in-law Jack Latson; brothers Don Dean and David Dean; and sister Nancy (Tom Hartman).

To honor Dan’s wishes, there are no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Dan is home now, and all is well.

