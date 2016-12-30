Daniel W. Baugh (1959 – 2016)

Daniel W. Baugh, age 57, of Edon, Ohio, died at 6:06 A.M. on Saturday, December 24, 2016, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after an extended illness. Mr. Baugh had worked as a press operator with several firms throughout the years, as well as working construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

Daniel W. Baugh was born on October 21, 1959, in Auburn, Indiana, the son of Warren H. and Alfretta (Pickens) Baugh. He married Julie E. Curry on August 22, 1981, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are one son, Daniel W. Baugh, Jr., and one daughter, Anna R. Baugh, both of Edon; one granddaughter, Emma Baugh; and one sister, Vickie (Gale) Norton, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com