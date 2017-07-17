Darrel Knisely (1930 – 2017)

Darrel E. Knisely, 86, of rural Fayette, died Tuesday evening, July 11, 2017, at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, OH, after suffering a sudden massive stroke.

He was born August 27, 1930, in Monroe County, MI, to Charles and Myrtle (Gaw) Knisely. He married Martha Jane Leininger on June 14, 1952, on their farm in Fayette. She recently preceded him in death on June 19, 2016.

Darrel was a life-long dairyman, owner and operator of D-Maples Registered Holsteins from 1966-2015. He was involved in all aspects of dairy from farming and breeding, to showing and judging. He sold registered Holsteins to buyers across the U.S. and, internationally, in up to ten other countries. He was a long-time 4-H adviser and the founder of the Dandy Dairymen 4-H Club. Darrel was a member of the Ohio Holstein Association, and was recognized for more than 40 years participation in the Holstein Association USA. He was also inducted into the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame.

Darrel is survived by his children, Denise Knisely of Defiance, Dennis (Susan) Knisely of Fayette, DeeAnn Simmons of Delta, and David (Tracy) Knisely of Fayette; two brothers, Dale (Janet) Knisely, of rural Michigan, and Duane (Onalee) Knisely of West Unity; a sister, Eva (Tom) Clendenen, of West Unity; five grandchildren, Tarelle (Chad) Pennington, Michelle (Beau) Chinn, Kirk (Sarah) Simmons, Kristoffer (Kelsi) Knisely, and Katie Knisely; eight great-grandchildren, Emileigh, Alicen, Elizabeth, and Annabeth Pennington, Jacen and Harper Simmons, Bennett Chinn, and Kristian Knisely.

In addition to his parents and wife of 64 years, Jane, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dean Knisely and Lynn Knisely; and a son-in-law, Louie Simmons.

Arrangements were handled by the Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Darrel to the Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.