Darrell Schudel (1940 – 2017)

Darrell E. Schudel, 77, of West Unity passed away Saturday afternoon at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier.

He was born on September 13, 1940 in Toledo to Herman Edward and Isabel P. (Stickles) Schudel. Darrell graduated from Swanton High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Darrell was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier, he was active in the Men’s Group and enjoyed being a part of the annual Sausage Stand during Bean Days. In 1996 Darrell retired from AT&T in West Unity after more than 35 years as a technician. After his retirement he continued to do private telephone servicing. Darrell enjoyed spending time with his family, woodworking, and being involved in his grandchildren’s activities.

He is survived by two sons, Brad (Lori) Schudel of Sturgis, Michigan and Mike (Michelle) Schudel of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Leslie (Jake) Wilson, Tyler Schudel, Megan Kreischer, and Austin Schudel; one greatgrandchild Piper Wilson; and two brothers, Paul (Mary) Schudel of Ormand Beach, Florida and Jim (Kathy) Schudel of Swanton, Ohio.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda Soles.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Men’s Group. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.