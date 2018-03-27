Darren M. Pinson (1999-2018)

Darren M. Pinson, of Liberty Center, passed away unexpectedly March 24, 2018.

He was born in Toledo on December 3, 1999 to Jeff (Emily) Pinson and Jenny Pinson. Along with his parents, Darren is survived by his siblings, Caitlyn, Kylie and Logan Pinson; grandparents, Connie Fleury, Gerry (Ronda) Fleury, Joe Tipping and Barb Smith; great grandparents, Willo Cole, John (Virginia) Myers, Monica Fleury, Doris Arnos and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Darren was a senior at Liberty Center High School and a four year varsity starter in soccer; where he received many awards including, coach award for “Mr. Hustle” and most valuable defense player. He will always be remembered for his smirk/smile, his outgoing personality, sense of humor; being caring, energetic and always the life of the party. He enjoyed hunting, dirt biking and other motor sports; when not participating in recreational, indoor or high school soccer.

Darren was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cynthia Tipping; great grandparents, Robert Cole, Gerald Fleury, John Arnos and aunt, Kathy Musa.

Friends will be received from 3:00 – 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

A funeral service honoring Darren’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co Rd 5, Delta, Ohio 43515. Pastor Chuck Whitmire will be officiating.

Interment will follow at Swanton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the family; care of Connie Fleury to assist with final expenses. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.