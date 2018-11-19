David Abbott (1955-2018)

David D. Abbott, age 63, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, November 19, 2018, at the Fulton County Health Center. He was born on September 22, 1955, in Adrian, Michigan to the late Leland and Beverly (Stahl) Abbott.

Prior to his retirement, he worked in industrial maintenance for 40 years; working at Hill Manufacturing, GB Manufacturing, and Alex Products.

David was a member of the Williams County Sportsman Club and the Saulk Trail Shooting Range. He enjoyed shooting guns, reloading ammunition, hunting, fishing, camping and most of all his grandkids.

Surviving are his fiance, Debra Rice; daughter Lisa (Eric) Hite; grandchildren, Anastacia and Gabriella Hite and Conner Philpot; brothers, Leland (Penny) and Brian (Chris) Abbott; sisters, Gail (Joe) Ramos and Wendy (Mike) Garcia; brother-in-law, David Esterline; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter, Lori Jean Abbott, and a sister, Pamela Esterline.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 23, 2018, at 1:00 PM, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, with the Reverend Brian B. Haller, officiating. There will be a period of visitation, starting at 11:00 AM, also on Friday, at the funeral home.

Those wishing a monetary contribution in David’s memory are asked to consider the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.GrisierFH.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

