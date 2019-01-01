David Borton (1946-2018)

David L. Borton, 72, of N. Summit St., Morenci, died Sunday evening, December 30, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 2, 1946, in Wauseon, OH, he was the son of the late George and Noreen (Rathbun) Borton. Dave’s mother died during his infancy, and was later adopted by George’s second wife, June (Suleski) Borton.

Dave grew up on a farm in Chesterfield Township, and graduated from the former Chesterfield High School with the class of 1964. He married the former Phyllis Smith in Morenci on her sixteenth birthday, June 3, 1966. She survives. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and performed duties as an MP.

A skilled maintenance-mechanic, Dave worked for Stauffer Chemical (Silbond) in Weston for 33 years, and retired in 2006. He enjoyed his hot rods, classic rock music, and was a fan of NASCAR and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a deep appreciation for nature, and was talented at transplanting and nurturing numerous plants in his garden and in his home. His greatest joy came from being with his family, especially being in the company of his beloved grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife of over 52 years, Phyllis, are a son, Curtis (Trina) Borton of Morenci; two daughters, Christy (Randy) Corkle and Carla (Rich) Odneal both of Morenci; three siblings, Donald (Jane) Borton of Fort Wayne, IN, Barbara Galvan of Wauseon, and Mark (Julie) Borton of Wauseon; five grandchildren, Lisa Borton, Louis Borton, Levi Miller, Trevor Corkle, and Sophie Corkle; and four great-grandchildren, Landen, Briana, Brielle, and Brynn.

In addition to his parents and adopted mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Edward Borton.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. A funeral service for David will be held Friday, January 4, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating. Military rites conducted by the Morenci American Legion Post 368 will follow. Interment will take place at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.

Memorial contributions in honor of David can be given to the Wounded Warrior Project or Alzheimer’s Association.

© 2019, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.