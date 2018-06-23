David Farley (1966-2018)

David Lee Farley, 51 of Montpelier, passed away in Columbia, South Carolina on Monday, June 18, 2018. He was born on September 18, 1966 in Logan County, West Virginia to Bill F. and Peggy L. (Miller) Farley, Sr. David enjoyed working on all types of vehicles.

David is survived by his parents Bill and Peggy of Montpelier, five children Alex, Katy, Austin, Travis, and Arion; two brothers Bill F. Farley, Jr. and Kenneth R. Farley; a sister Gloria Farley Rodriguez, special nephew Todd (Jennifer York) Farley and numerous other nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Thelma and Theodore Miller and Jack and Gladys Farley. Donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with David’s funeral expenses. No services will be held at this time.

