David L. Fitzgerald (1947 – 2016)

David L. Fitzgerald, Sr., 69, of Pioneer passed away Wednesday as the result of an automobile accident. He was born on January 7, 1947 in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee to Howard William and Margie Agnes (Edwards) Fitzgerald. David proudly served his country in the United States Army.

David owned and operated All-Appliance in Pioneer, he was an appliance repair man for nearly his entire life. He was a very generous man, giving to those around him. He was a great father and grandfather. He had a love of motorcycles and Harley Davidson’s.

He is survived by his significant other Barbara Ann Fitzgerald of Pioneer; five children, David L. (Tishia Kook) Fitzgerald, Jr. of Pioneer, Tanya (Kerry) Fisher of Bryan, Tammy (Danny) Thompson of Antwerp, Terry (Kevin) Stiekes of Pioneer, Theresa (Allen) Neibel St. Clarie Shore, Michigan; twelve grandchildren; and seven siblings, Connie (Ray) Eisler, Curtis Vest, Brenda Burns, Denise Vest, Norma Riehl all of Warren, Michigan, Sue Perrigan of Roseville, Michigan, and Nina Meadows of Clinton Township, Michigan.

David was preceded in death by his parents, sister Theressa Dancy, and two brothers Arlie Vest and Dallas O’Dean Vest.

Visitation for David will be on Wednesday, January 4th from 4-8pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with military rites provided by the Pioneer Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the Donor’s Choice. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com