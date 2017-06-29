David Lohman (1924 – 2017)

David Lohman, age 93, of Delta, with his family by his side; passed away at Elizabeth Scott Community in Toledo Wednesday morning, June 28, 2017.

He was born in Cleveland, OH on June 22, 1924 to the late Joseph Lohman and Berneice (Bratton) Lohman.

David was a graduate of North Royalton High School and later received his Master’s Degree in education from Defiance College.

David was a Veteran having served during WWII with the U.S Army. On June 9, 1951 he was united in marriage to Alta Heitzman, who survives. David was a teacher at Delta and later with Swanton Schools where he served as principle for over 25 years. He also was an appraiser with First Federal Bank in Delta. David enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians, golfing and bowling on several leagues; of which he achieved the first perfect 300 game in Fulton County. He was a member of the Delta United Methodist Church, Elks and Rotary.

David is survived by his wife of 66 years, Alta; sons, Kenneth (Alanna) Lohman of Bowling Green, OH and Gary (Diane) Lohman of Delta; daughter, Patti (Jerry) Prephan of Maumee; 4 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Wyman and Joyce Hardy; along with brothers, Richard and Joseph Lohman.

Friends will be received from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service honoring his life will begin at 12:00 Noon on Monday. Pastor Teresa Wenrick will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to The Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood Drive, Delta, OH 43515, Promedica Hospice, 5577 Monroe St., Sylvania, OH 43560 or the Delta Fire and Rescue 500 East Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory. A special thank you to the nurses and staff from Promedica Hospice.

