David Manley (1956-2018)

David L Manley, 62 years, of Pioneer, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan. David was born October 3, 1956 in Edon, Ohio, the son of the late Duane and Helen Manley. He married Kimberly S. Wines on June 17, 1994 in Bryan, and she survives. David worked at several different jobs, including roofing, and was a painter for the longest duration.

Surviving is his wife, Kimberly S. Manley of Pioneer; two sisters, Carol (Phillip) Shutts of Radcliff, Kentucky and Sharon (Ronnie) Duncan of Three Rivers, Michigan; one Godson; three Great-Godsons; one Great-Goddaughter; three nephews and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Donna Kowalski, Barbara Manley and Laura Manley; one brother, Fred Manley.

There will be no visitation and private graveside services will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Montpelier, Ohio. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family, C/O: Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506 to assist with costs.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.