David Mikesell (1956-2018)

Posted By: Forrest Church November 4, 2018

David Mikesell of Canal Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Bryan, passed away Oct. 17, 2018. David was born in Morenci, Michigan, Aug. 3, 1956, to Helene (Shields) and Eugene Mikesell. He was married to Kimberly Topping Mikesell and she survives.

Survivors include son, Jason; daughter, Jessica; stepson, Nick Schirtzinger; sister, Penny of Nevada; brother, Ty Mikesell (Julie Hamshaw); sister, Sandra (Russel Harrington); aunt and uncle, Shirley and Ken Mikesell. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Loyetta Mikesell.

A celebration of life was held at The Pumphouse, David’s favorite hangout, Saturday, Oct. 27, in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

