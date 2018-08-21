David Mock (1939-2018)

David E. Mock, 79, of Montpelier passed away Saturday evening at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana. He was born on June 26, 1939 in Bryan to Glen L. and Mary Kathryn (Walt) Mock.

David graduated from Stryker High School in 1957. He then proudly served his country in the United States Army as an MP during the Vietnam War. He married Sandra C. Govin on October 5, 1979 in Montpelier and she preceded him in death on March 29, 2010.

In 2006 David retired from Spangler Candy Company in Bryan after 25 years. Prior to that he worked at Hayes-Albion in West Unity for 10 years. Prior to his retirement from Spanglers, he worked at Coast to Coast Hardware and then Do It Best Hardware in Montpelier for 15 years. David also worked at Herb’s Oil in Stryker for a short time after returning from his service in the military. David enjoyed metal detecting, collecting antique radios and playing his steel guitar.

David is survived by one daughter Christine (Michael) Cummins of Auburn, Indiana; three sons, Larry A. Wheeler of West Unity, Ron (Barbara) Wheeler of Pioneer and Eric (Elizabeth) Wheeler of Stryker; six grandchildren, Cameron, Hannah and Julianne Steinman, Connor, Brooke and Maggie Wheeler; and one sister Marie Geesey of Archbold.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra, grandson Brandon Wheeler and sister Thelma Young.

Visitation for David will be on Wednesday, August 22nd from 3-7pm at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street with a Rosary at 7pm at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier with Father Fred Duschl to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military graveside rites by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

