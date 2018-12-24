David Nofzinger (1965-2018)

David Lee Nofzinger, age 53, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

David worked for the Street Department for the City of Bryan for over 21 years before his retirement and was currently working as a driver for Sudden Service Expediting. He enjoyed riding his 1977 Shovelhead Harley and all things mechanical. His purpose in life was to help and love people and make them laugh.

David was born on January 10, 1965, in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Willard and Glenda (Temple) Nofzinger. He was a 1983 graduate of Bryan High School. David married Christine M. Connolly on July 25, 2008 and she survives.

David is also survived by his sons, Alex (Emily) Nofzinger, of Columbia City, Indiana Christopher Gyurnek, of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Trevor Mason, of Bryan; grand children, Emma, Noah, Lily, Jordyn, Austin and Jasmine; little loves, Abby and Aaliah; siblings, Darlene Nofzinger, of Bryan, Denise (Wayne) Tew, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Jason (Amber) Nofzinger, of Montpelier, Andrew Nofzinger, of Winter Haven, Florida, Angie (Trent) Domnique, of Fayette and Jenny (Chad) Harr of Defiance; step mother, Mary Nofzinger, of Winter Haven, Florida and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Willard Nofzinger; mother and stepfather, Glenda and Grover Schulte; daughter, Andrea Nofzinger and grandson, Jackson Nofzinger.

Service will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018, at 6:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor J. Mark Holbrook officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 1:00-6:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Memorial donations are requested to the family to help with expenses.

