David Poe (1947 – 2017)

David L. Poe 69, of Wapakoneta, OH and formerly of Pioneer, OH, died Saturday, May 13, 2017, at his home.

He was born July 17, 1947, in Adrian, MI, the son of Warren A. and Mildred I. (Bailey) Poe. He married Virginia A.Vine on November 19, 1983, in Morenci, MI and she survives.

David graduated from Hudson Area Schools in 1965, retired from Fayette Tubular with over 38 years of service and was a member of Fayette United Methodist Church and Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church in Gutman, OH. His hobbies included music, playing guitar, riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and working on trucks and cars. He was a very kind and generous man and dearly loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Virginia of 33 years, are three sons, Kenny Mohler of Piqua, OH and Mike (Brenda) Mohler of Wapakonetta, OH and Allen (Tonya) Mohler of Pioneer, OH; one daughter, Lori (Dave) Krogman of Celina, OH; two sisters, Donna (Bruce) Hassenzahl of Canandaigua, MI and Louise (Eric) Nelson of Clayton, MI; 17 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents and a great granddaughter, Taylor Dicke.

At David’s request cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or services. Local arrangements were entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home in Fayette.

