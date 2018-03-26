David Sherman (1946 – 2018)

David L. Sherman, of Wauseon, passed away at his home March 25, 2018. He was born in Napoleon on November 1, 1946 to the late Francis Sherman and Mildred (Van Streader) Sherman. David was a 1966 graduate of Liberty Center High School. Following graduation he served in the U.S Army from 1967 – 1968 during the Vietnam War.

He was united in marriage to Cathy Neuenschwander on April 4, 1970 and she survives. David retired from SE Johnson after serving over 30 years. Some of his fondest hobbies included hunting, fishing, wood working and spending time with his family. David also enjoyed motorcycling and traveling, especially to Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Sherman; sons, Shawn (Megan) Sherman of Napoleon, Justin Sherman of Napoleon and Chris (Marisa) Sherman of South Carolina; sister, Deb (Jim) Sharpe of Liberty Center and grandchildren, Chase, Paige, Lucas and Molly Sherman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Deane Sherman.

Friends will be received from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 25, 2018 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating David’s life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday also at the funeral home with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Fr. David Bruning will be officiating. Private interment will be at Wauseon Cemetery at a later date.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may consider contributions to the Fulton Count Honor Guard, 1270 S. Cornell Ln., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.