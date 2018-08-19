De Jong, Vargas Spur Rochester To 3-2 Win Over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Kennys Vargas homered and had two hits, and Chase De Jong allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Toledo Mud Hens 3-2 on Saturday.

D.J. Baxendale got Daz Cameron to fly out with a runner on second to end the game for his first save of the season.

De Jong (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Toledo tied the game 2-2 in the fifth after Cameron hit an RBI double, bringing home Pete Kozma.

The Red Wings took the lead in the seventh inning when Nick Gordon hit an RBI single, bringing home Byron Buxton.

Josh Smoker (3-2) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits while striking out one in the International League game.

Rochester improved to 4-2 against Toledo this season.

