Dean Shrider (1966-2018)

Dean F. Shrider, age 52, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, on Tuesday, August 28, 2018.

Dean was born in Paulding, Ohio on April 15, 1966 to the late Harry and Rose Marie (Foust) Shrider. On June 16, 2005, he married Tamatha (Tammy) Williams, and she survives. Dean kept busy working as a tow motor operator at Defiance Metal Products, stocking shelves at Harbor Freight in Defiance, and transporting cars for Superior Auto. He was also an active member of the Springfield Township Stryker Fire Department and a past member of the Payne, Ohio Fire Department. In his limited free time, he enjoyed the National Tractor Pulling Association, riding his motorcycle, and woodworking. Dean is also a veteran of the United States Army.

Dean was a member of the Yankee Motorcycle Club. It is the wish of the family to increase motorcycle awareness on the roadways. Per their request, they would like any available motorcyclist or motorcycle club to be part of the funeral procession on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Left to cherish his memory are wife, Tammy; sons, Thomas Shrider, Jacob Shrider, Kyle (Danielle) Vaughn, and Steven Lamphier; daughters, Christine Shrider and Tessia (Rob) Athy; and grandchildren, Alyssa Athy and Nathan Gonyer. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Dean will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at the Springfield Township Stryker Fire Department, 200 SW Depot St., Stryker, Ohio 43557, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM; with a firefighter’s walk-thru at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will also be held at the fire department on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 11:00 AM. Fire Department Chaplain Eddie Ledesma will be officiating. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio, with military honors accorded by the Stryker American Legion Post 60.

Memorial contributions in Dean’s memory may be directed to the Benevolence of the Family, c/o Tessia Athy. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with Dean’s care and arrangements.

