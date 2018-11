Garry D. Lillemon, 81 years, of West Unity, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018 at Genesis HealthCare-Bryan Center. Surviving is his wife, Delores I. Lillemon. Arrangements are pending with Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio.

