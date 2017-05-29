Debra Ramos (1955 – 2017)

Debra Kay (Pierson) Ramos, 62 years, of Fayette, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.

Deb was born March 30, 1955 in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph and Gloria (Traxler) Pierson. She was a 1973 graduate of Hilltop High School, and Four County Career Center.

She married Henry Ramos on February 8, 1975, and he survives. Deb served ten years as a member of the Gorham Fayette Fire Department. She was a Bus Driver with Gorham Fayette Schools for nine years. She was a member of the Bean Creek Pool League for over 20 years. Deb loved to camp, play euchre, bowl, but most of all she treasured her grandchildren and attending their activities.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Henry are her mother, Gloria Pierson of Wolverine, Michigan; three children, Nickolas (Melissa) Ramos of Montpelier, Nichole (Jess) Ramos of Montpelier and Natasia (Tim) Ramos of West Unity; five grandchildren, Bella and Emmitt Ramos of Montpelier and Bubba, Jewell and Kyra Knapp of West Unity; two sisters, Judy (Bill) Norrick of West Unity and Pam (Sam) Aeschliman of Palm Coast, Florida; one brother, Ralph, “Dewey” (Kim) Pierson of Wolverine, Michigan along with many nieces and nephews; In-laws, Francisco and Anastacia Ramos of Tedrow; brother-in-law, Frank Ramos of Tedrow. She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, her aunt, Carol Stantz and brother and sister-in-law, Tracy and Anita Cole.

Visitation for Deb will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2017 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services for Deb will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 in the funeral home with Ryan Eberly officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Gorham Fayette Fire Department or to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com