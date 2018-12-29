December 29th, 2018

Zapatista rebels guard the road to Guadalupe Tepeyac, Mexico, Dec. 29, 1994. The rebels received three aid convoys Thursday and released a statement saying they would drop some roadblocks, pull back troops, and repair airfields, in a conciliatory gesture. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta)

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Dec. 29, the 363rd day of 2018. There are two days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 29, 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”

On this date:

In 1170, Thomas Becket, the Archbishop of Canterbury, was slain in Canterbury Cathedral by knights loyal to King Henry II.

In 1808, the 17th president of the United States, Andrew Johnson, was born in Raleigh, North Carolina.

In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.

In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

In 1910, the capital of Oklahoma was moved from Guthrie to Oklahoma City as the state legislature approved a bill which was signed by Gov. Charles N. Haskell. (Although the move was challenged in court, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the action.)

In 1967, Hyundai Motor Co. was founded in Seoul (sohl), South Korea.

In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

In 1975, a bomb exploded in the main terminal of New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing 11 people (it’s never been determined who was responsible).

In 1978, during the Gator Bowl, Ohio State University coach Woody Hayes punched Clemson player Charlie Bauman, who’d intercepted an Ohio State pass. (Hayes was fired by Ohio State the next day.)

In 1986, former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan died in Sussex, England, at age 92.

In 1992, New York Governor Mario Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) commuted the prison sentence of Jean Harris, the convicted killer of “Scarsdale Diet” author Herman Tarnower.

In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein (because of the time difference, it was the morning of Dec. 30 in Iraq when the hanging took place). In a statement, President George W. Bush called Saddam’s execution an important milestone on Iraq’s road to democracy.

Ten years ago: Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s lawyer responded to impeachment charges, saying a vague array of charges and evidence did not merit removing his client from office. Somali President Abdullahi Yusuf resigned, saying he had lost control of the country to Islamic insurgents. The African Union suspended Guinea after a coup in the West African nation. Grammy-winning jazz musician Freddie Hubbard died in Sherman Oaks, Calif., at age 70. French fashion designer Ted Lapidus died in Cannes at age 79.

Five years ago: The first of two suicide bombings that claimed the lives of 32 victims in the southern Russian city of Volgograd took place in a train station (the second blast occurred on a bus the next day).

One year ago: Puerto Rico authorities said nearly half of the power customers in the U.S. territory still lacked electricity, more than three months after Hurricane Maria.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Rose Lee Maphis is 96. Actress Inga Swenson is 86. ABC newscaster Tom Jarriel is 84. Actress Barbara Steele is 81. Actor Jon Voight is 80. Country singer Ed Bruce is 79. Singer Marianne Faithfull is 72. Hall of Fame Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. is 72. Actor Ted Danson is 71. Singer-actress Yvonne Elliman is 67. The president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is 65. Actress Patricia Clarkson is 59. Comedian Paula Poundstone is 59. Rock singer-musician Jim Reid (The Jesus and Mary Chain) is 57. Actor Michael Cudlitz is 54. Rock singer Dexter Holland (The Offspring) is 53. Actor-comedian Mystro Clark is 52. Actor Jason Gould is 52. News anchor Ashleigh Banfield is 51. Movie director Lilly Wachowski is 51. Actress Jennifer Ehle is 49. Actor Patrick Fischler is 49. Rock singer-musician Glen Phillips is 48. Actor Kevin Weisman is 48. Actor Jude Law is 46. Actress Maria Dizzia is 44. Actor Mekhi Phifer (mih-KY’ FY’-fuhr) is 44. Actor Shawn Hatosy is 43. Actress Katherine Moennig is 41. Actor Diego Luna is 39. Actress Alison Brie is 36. Country singer Jessica Andrews is 35. Actor Iain de Caestecker is 31. Actress Jane Levy is 29. Singer-actor-dancer Ross Lynch is 23. Rock musician Danny Wagner is 20.

Thought for Today: “If a child is to keep alive his inborn sense of wonder, he needs the companionship of at least one adult who can share it, rediscovering with him the joy, excitement and mystery of the world we live in.” — Rachel Carson, American biologist (1907-1964).

