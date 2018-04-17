Defense Asks Judge To Lift House Arrest For Ohio Teen Accused Of Killing & Burying Newborn

Posted By: Forrest Church April 17, 2018

In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Brooke Skylar Richardson, left, an 18-year-old Ohio woman charged in the death of her newborn infant found buried outside her home Carlisle, listens to her defense attorney Charles M. Rittgers during a pretrial hearing in Warren County Court, in Lebanon, Ohio. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder and multiple other felony counts, including abuse of a corpse. (Greg Lynch/The Journal-News via AP)

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Defense attorneys are asking a judge to lift house arrest for a teen facing trial on charges she killed and buried her newborn baby near her family’s southwestern Ohio home.

Attorneys for 19-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson filed a motion Monday in Warren County after a judge postponed her murder trial while a state appeals court rules on a dispute over medical testimony.

The motion says Richardson hasn’t committed any infractions since being placed on house arrest last summer. Prosecutors replied Tuesday that they adamantly oppose lifting restrictions, citing the interests of ensuring her appearance and for “public safety.”

Richardson is accused of burying her full-term baby last July shortly after giving birth in Carlisle, a village 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Defense attorneys argue the baby was stillborn.

Brooke Skylar Richardson appears during a pretrial hearing Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Warren County Courthouse in Lebanon, Ohio. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder and other charges. Richardson is accused of killing her newborn baby and burying her in the backyard. (Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

 

