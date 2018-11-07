Delbert Britsch (1941-2018)

Delbert Herman Britsch, age 77, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday morning, November 7, 2018, after a long battle with lung cancer.

Delbert was born on June 5, 1941 in Wauseon, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Margaret (Schroeder) Britsch.

Delbert graduated from Archbold High School in 1959 and moved to Wauseon after marrying Susan. He worked for Mobil Oil until 1975 when Delbert and his dad, Herman, incorporated their business, Britsch, Inc. Later, his brother Rollin and his son, Matthew joined them in their efforts. He retired as president of Britsch, Inc. in July of 2015.

Delbert was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, and past Council president. He was a past-president of the Wauseon Board of Education. He attended the University of Toledo. He was a volunteer firefighter for six years.

On October 28, 1960, he married Susan (Juzwiak). The recently celebrated the 58th Wedding Anniversary. Susan still survives. They have one daughter, Kristen (Phil), and three sons, Michael (Christine), Matthew (Lorri) and Mark (Leisa). Delbert is also survived by brother, Rollin (Lonna), ten grandchildren, Erin and Andrew Beal, Jonathan, Matthew, Michael, and Megan Britsch, Brendan and Tyson Britsch, and Mariah and Tyler Britsch.

Delbert loved jumping in his Jeep and driving to coffee with his buddies. He loved watching his kids and grandkids compete in their sporting events. You could always find he and Susan sitting in their walkers as close to the action as they could get.

Visitation for Delbert will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 9, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, also at the church, with Pastor Roger Marlow, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the Rainbow Oncology and Hematology Unit at Fulton County Health Center, Fulton County Relay for Life, or Trinity Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

