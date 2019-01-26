Delta Man Escapes Injury After Crash Near Swanton

Swan Creek Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury motor vehicle crash which occurred on State Route 2 west of County Road 3 in Swan Creek Township, Fulton County on Saturday morning at approximately 7:40 AM.

A 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by 49-year-old Damian K. Barr of LaSalle, Illinois was eastbound on State Route 2 when he struck a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Juan P. Gutierrez Villagomez of Delta, Ohio. Mr. Villagomez’s vehicle was forced off the roadway into a ditch. The vehicle driven by Mr. Barr continued eastbound on State Route 2 until it exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Mr. Villagomez sustained no injuries as a result of the incident. Mr. Barr sustained life-threatening injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle. He was transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center in serious condition.

It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the incident, and safety belts were in use by both parties. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fulton County EMS, Delta Community Fire Department, Swanton Fire Department, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, and the Swanton Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

