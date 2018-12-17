Delta Man Sentenced For Cocaine & Marijuana Possession

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced in two separate cases on December 14, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court,

Keith McCullough, age 41, previously pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine, and to Possession of Marijuana in a second case. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about May 2, 2018 and August 24, 2018, respectively, Mr.McCullough possessed cocaine and marijuana.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. McCullough to serve 11 months in prison for each case, concurrently with each other but consecutively to a prison term imposed by the Williams County Court of Common Pleas.

The Court ordered that Mr. McCullough pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs.

© 2018, Forrest Church. All rights reserved.