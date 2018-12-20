Delta Man Sentenced For Illegal Use Of WIC Benefits

A Delta, Ohio man plead guilty and was sentenced on December 20, 2018 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Mathew E. Dewitt, age 34, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about April 19, 2018 to May 4, 2018, Mr. Dewitt possessed supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Dewitt to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Dewitt to successfully complete the SEARCH Program and the Drug Court program; pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; and pay restitution in the amount of $185.45 to Fulton County Dept. of Job and Family Services.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Dewitt serving six months in prison.

