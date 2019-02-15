Delta Man Sentenced For Multiple Sex Offenses

A Delta, Ohio man was sentenced on February 14, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.



Ryan Fervida, age 45, previously pled guilty to Gross Sexual Imposition, Illegal Use of a Minor in a Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, and Importuning. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about August, 2015 to February 1, 2017, Mr. Fervida had sexual contact with a person under age 13. He also created obscene material depicting a minor as a participant.



Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Fervida to serve a total of 99 months in prison. The Court ordered that Mr. Fervida pay any fees, court-appointed counsel fees, and all prosecution costs. Mr. Fervida was found to be a Tier I sex offender, which requires address registration and verification for a period of 15 years, with in-person verification annually with the sheriff of all counties in which he resides.

© 2019, The Village Reporter and/or The Associated Press. All rights reserved.