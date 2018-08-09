Delta Man Sentenced In Fulton County Court For Heroin Possession

A Delta man was sentenced on August 7, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Victor McCullough, 45, of 3402 St. Rt. 109, Lot 12, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Heroin. On April 3, 2017, he possessed Heroin.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. McCullough to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay court-appointed attorney fees, successfully complete the Drug Court Program, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, and serve 66 days In CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. McCullough spending 11 months in prison

