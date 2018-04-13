Alan Mandly Of Delta Sentenced On Multiple Drug Charges

A Delta man was sentenced on April 12, 2018, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Alan Mandly, 57, of 301 1/2 S. Wilson St., previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs. Between July 8, 2017 and July 25, 2017, he assembled chemicals to manufacture, and did possess Methamphetamine,

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Mandly to 3 years of community control and ordered him to stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11;00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew, and successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and the Drug Court,

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Mandly spending 29 months in prison.

