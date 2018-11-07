WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Sherrod Brown re-elected to Senate in Ohio, defeating Republican Jim Renacci, a race being called by the Associated Press / The Village Reporter. ——— A Democratic U.S. senator who’s in his fifth decade of Ohio politics has been elected to a third term.Sherrod Brown on Tuesday defeated fourth-term U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY’-see), who dropped a governor’s bid to run for Senate at Trump’s urging.The 65-year-old Brown won his first election to the state’s House in 1974 and unseated Republican Sen. Mike DeWine in 2006. With a history of blue-collar appeal and union support, Brown has backed Trump moves on steel tariffs and renegotiating trade agreements. The 59-year-old Renacci, a businessman, called Brown a liberal out of touch with Ohio values.

© 2018, The Village Reporter and/or Associated Press (AP). All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.